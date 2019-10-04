Home Bancorp (HBCP) Share Value Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Lowered by $964,706 Its Stake; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Advisors Capital Management Lowered Holding by $9.12 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 73.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 151,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 55,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 207,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 1.50M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 755,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.06M, down from 780,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.00M market cap company. It closed at $38.8 lastly. It is down 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 84,677 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 88,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.24M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 113,713 shares to 256,678 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 35,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

