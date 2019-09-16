Home Bancorp (HBCP) Market Valuation Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $964,706; Toron Capital Markets Continues to Hold Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4787.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 476,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 486,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.97M, up from 9,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 755,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.06 million, down from 780,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 24,662 shares traded or 68.96% up from the average. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.24M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 30,934 shares to 374,000 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

