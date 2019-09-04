Home Bancorp (HBCP) Holder Fmr Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.00 Million; 1492 Capital Management Has Cut Its Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Position by $338,182; Share Value Declined

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 32,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 2,517 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 22,669 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.02 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 998,923 shares to 16.76M shares, valued at $548.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 97,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 351,485 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 35,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Numerixs Tech owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0% or 69,549 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 28,694 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 606,234 shares stake. Rmb Mgmt Lc holds 160,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 19,200 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 147,019 shares. Amer Century Cos invested in 204,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Riverhead Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 70,921 shares.