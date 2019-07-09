Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Stake in Walmart (WMT) Cut by $347,745; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sector Gamma As Has Decreased Holding

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L CONFIRMS IT AND WALMART WMT.N ARE IN ADVANCED TALKS REGARDING A COMBINATION OF SAINSBURY’S AND ASDA BUSINESSES; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42M, down from 77,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 470,036 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.29 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc accumulated 462,373 shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 0.56% or 10,602 shares. Accredited accumulated 2,609 shares. Hexavest accumulated 457,586 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 0.65% or 9,623 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Ltd Com holds 2.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 432,112 shares. Community Bank Na owns 38,987 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 942,436 shares. 307,703 are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. North Mngmt reported 23,850 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl invested in 2,325 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt has 1.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 225,624 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.28 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,063 shares to 298,733 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

