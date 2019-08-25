Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Lowered Walmart (WMT) Position by $347,745; Market Value Rose; Boston Common Asset Management Raised Its Merck & Co Com (MRK) Position by $312,910

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 02/04/2018 – Providence Bus: Rhode Island Community Food Bank launches campaign with Walmart, Feeding America; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP, INDIA’S INNOVATIVE ECOMMERCE COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 3,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 190,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 186,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Proctor & Gamble, Merck Can’t Buoy Benchmarks – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Achieves Clinical Development Milestone for Oral Macrocyclic Peptide Candidate Targeting Cardiovascular Indication Under Agreement with Merck (MRK) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,675 shares to 84,259 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,123 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart – A New High On The Horizon? – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

