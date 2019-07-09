Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Lowered Walmart (WMT) Holding by $347,745; Market Valuation Rose; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $89.73 Million

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – KFDM News: BREAKING:; Federal judge blocks TABC from prohibiting Walmart from selling liquor in Texas. The federal court; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 14.69 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.29 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

