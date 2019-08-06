Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $347,745 as Share Price Rose; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose, Parthenon Upped Stake

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 1,677 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN)

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 197,095 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive caught after Walmart lockdown; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 24/05/2018 – J SAINSBURY PLC SBRY.L – HOURLY RATE FOR EMPLOYEES TO INCREASE FROM £8 TO £9.20 PER HOUR; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 19/04/2018 – WALMART RELEASES CHECK OUT WITH ME IN 350 GARDEN CENTERS

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 167,538 shares. 5,249 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Fiera Corporation accumulated 254,185 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 21,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 9,794 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. American Century holds 0.01% or 123,896 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 16,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 66,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Tru reported 0.04% stake. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 750 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares to 145,154 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,130 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 21.93 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp reported 102,040 shares stake. Heartland reported 102,757 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc owns 32,327 shares. 1,085 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. Argent holds 102,256 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0.81% or 835,394 shares in its portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). North Mgmt stated it has 23,850 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.13% or 258,307 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 425,930 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 0.29% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 18,312 shares. Sit Associates Inc holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Interest Limited owns 22,530 shares.