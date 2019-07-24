Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $347,745; Valuation Rose; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) as Shares Declined

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 2.59 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Naspers is Selling Its 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 2.44M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd stated it has 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 130,461 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 74,882 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na holds 215 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16.47 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,456 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 1,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 22,503 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 23,118 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc reported 14,379 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 95,300 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 309,132 shares. Management Corp Va has invested 3.95% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 372,130 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Comm Corp by 17,760 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 124,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,812 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

