Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Cut Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Market Valuation Rose; First Dallas Securities Continues to Hold Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 9.86M shares traded or 63.10% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 18/05/2018 – Jason Del Rey: The Walmart personal-shopping startup led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss has quietly re-branded as; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 3.05M shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 91,689 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma stated it has 0.05% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 26,000 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Dallas Secs holds 0.7% or 50,260 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 22,737 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.1% or 73,811 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.02% or 101,973 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1.19M shares. 143,954 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc stated it has 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14,155 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Ltd Llc owns 13,818 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Llc reported 11,700 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company reported 55,084 shares stake.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $546,138 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800. Another trade for 3,650 shares valued at $54,933 was made by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. The insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365. Shares for $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&A – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Energy Stocks to Buy With at Least 60% Implied Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources: The Answer To Playing Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2014.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares to 2,030 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.