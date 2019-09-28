Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $9.95 Million; As Wayfair (W) Market Valuation Declined, Light Street Capital Management Upped by $14.28 Million Its Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 1.54M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 536,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,438 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 102,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 3,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,233 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amp Investors Limited invested in 28,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 171 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 42 shares. 24,068 are held by Northeast Investment Management. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 2,320 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co invested in 37,083 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,480 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 60,475 shares to 146,925 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 18,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,436 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd owns 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,504 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.54% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Comm Limited Liability Company holds 1.68% or 248,502 shares in its portfolio. 19,089 were accumulated by Shelton Cap. 113,862 were accumulated by Eastern Bancshares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct holds 5,732 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co owns 326,915 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Corp has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Chesley Taft has 1.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 118,393 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 58,174 shares. 1.47 million are held by Omers Administration. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 8,144 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 0.85% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.27 million shares. 80,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,500 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 673,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

