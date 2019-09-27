Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $9.95 Million; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 536,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85 million, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 8,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Mngmt Limited Co has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,772 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,832 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 7,564 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Golub Gru Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 5,250 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested 1.73% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.87% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cambridge Investment Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 99,157 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 2,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 57,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has 70,204 shares. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 73,700 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 10,210 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,058 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1.17 million were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 278,000 shares to 306,500 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 138,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,740 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 3.75M shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 86,295 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 4.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,641 are owned by Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has 362,120 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd owns 1.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 89,663 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,350 shares. Qci Asset Management New York has 82,341 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito National Bank & Trust & stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greatmark has 1,545 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 426,099 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. City stated it has 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

