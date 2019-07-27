Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $52.79 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Price Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Boosted Its Stake by $439,348

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 507,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 514,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 9,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23,908 shares. Willis Counsel owns 0.93% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 112,795 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Zacks Investment Management holds 9,941 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 6,294 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co reported 545,736 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 2,005 shares stake. Hudson Valley Adv, New York-based fund reported 18,902 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 35 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt holds 0.25% or 32,467 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med owns 0.61% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,817 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 782,667 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 122,179 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares to 40,191 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $119.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 17,054 shares stake. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13% or 99,378 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin And Commerce Tn has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 17,860 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Richard C Young & Ltd invested 2.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcf Advsr Ltd Co reported 28,045 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 2.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.23 million shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 109,952 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Metropolitan Life holds 52,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership owns 176,123 shares. Tiaa Cref Management accumulated 12.67 million shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G probiotic supplements reportedly counterfeited, sold by Amazon – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G recalls some razors – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.