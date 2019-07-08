Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $500,000; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lifted Stake by $2.64 Million as Shares Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 13,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 18,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $207.96. About 460,659 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 173,720 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $49.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

