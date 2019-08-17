Holowesko Partners LTD Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE) Decreased by $4.67 Million as Shares Declined; Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $314,100

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 101,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.41 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 967,266 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $119.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co owns 545,042 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Co holds 225,257 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.03% or 27,544 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 724,715 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 1.01 million shares. Condor Capital Management reported 33,843 shares. 29,682 were accumulated by First Natl Trust. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Financial Management has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7,325 shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrow Fincl holds 32,940 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Limited Company has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 65,298 shares. 21.07 million were reported by Hsbc Holdings Pcl.

