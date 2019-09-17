Holowesko Partners LTD Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $31.90 Million; As Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Valuation Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 217,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, down from 240,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 1.13 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 419,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.65M, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 19.34 million shares traded or 77.76% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,500 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 138,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.26 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 27,600 shares to 383,284 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.97 million for 7.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

