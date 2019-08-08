Holowesko Partners LTD Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Gabalex Capital Management Maintains Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 9.41M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 7.58M shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 1.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 141 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Ser. Covington has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 136,460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sarasin Prns Llp holds 1.27% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Limited has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 314,152 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Ser Inc holds 0.31% or 16,913 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Company Limited invested in 0.22% or 840 shares. 94,772 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd. Advisor Prns Limited Liability owns 9,447 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.81% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.58 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 351,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,261 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

