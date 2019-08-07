Holowesko Partners LTD Position in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted as Shares Declined; Altrinsic Global Advisors Increases Holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) by 55.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 17,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 30,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 272,174 shares traded or 240.92% up from the average. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Long-term Deposit Rating Of A2 To Shinhan Bank Japan; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 29,276 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $221.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 36,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,643 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $36.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

