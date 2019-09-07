Holowesko Partners LTD Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped as Stock Value Declined; Middleton & Co Cut Danaher (DHR) Stake by $304,920 as Market Value Rose

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 144,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, down from 147,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.89M shares. Capital Ok owns 69,349 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation owns 3,780 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone Mgmt owns 2,980 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bainco Int Invsts stated it has 142,501 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Company invested 2.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altavista Wealth Management Inc accumulated 57,713 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0.79% or 60,553 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Fin Inc invested in 0.39% or 6,667 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 565,572 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 99,948 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $128.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $820.01M for 31.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

