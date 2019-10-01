Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $31.90 Million; Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $11.52 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 110.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.93 million, up from 5,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 419,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.65M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management Corp has 1,313 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Everence invested in 9,286 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 43,894 shares or 1.13% of the stock. The Texas-based Westwood Gp has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.03% or 7,187 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Castleark Limited owns 31,430 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,935 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Melvin Mngmt LP holds 9.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 468,035 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Inc has 6.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 600 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 4,076 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 227 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,338 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) owns 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,802 shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,049 shares. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 54,322 shares. First Manhattan reported 397,828 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt invested in 3.72% or 123,893 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc invested in 1.45 million shares. 24,299 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd. 56,227 were accumulated by Fiera Capital. 61,050 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv has 0.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine Limited Liability Com invested in 33,228 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.64% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. 102,718 are owned by Maryland Capital.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 50,540 shares to 111,790 shares, valued at $121.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 244,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.