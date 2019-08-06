Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $500,000 as Share Price Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $16.08 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 1.22M shares traded or 73.35% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.06M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $161.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Management Lp owns 450,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32.50M shares. Beach Point Cap L P, California-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 24.82M shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 29.17M shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Element has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 18,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.38M shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31 shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis stated it has 8.41 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 1.00 million are owned by Kepos Cap Lp. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.05% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 110,000 shares.