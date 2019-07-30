Holowesko Partners LTD Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Its Holding

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 8.24M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 35,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 288,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 252,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 6.11M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $48.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cnsmr Discret Alphadex Etf (FXD) by 10,181 shares to 36,885 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,753 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares.

