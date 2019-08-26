Holowesko Partners LTD Increases Position in American Intl Group (AIG); Signia Capital Management Increases Holding in Regional Mgmt (RM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 926,627 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 23,544 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 29,220 shares valued at $792,739 were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Thursday, August 8. $182,910 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares were bought by Schachtel John D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 816 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd owns 24,282 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 128,984 were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 87,925 shares. 8,826 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated. Panagora Asset has 71,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 605,797 shares. Cornerstone invested in 27 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 1,038 shares. 164,056 were reported by Arrowstreet L P. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 8,900 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.