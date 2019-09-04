Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) by $3.20 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 1.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 17,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 38,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.52. About 864,940 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 114,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 221,713 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 4.13 million shares. Smithfield Trust Communication holds 2,554 shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,247 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 0.13% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Raymond James Serv Advsr stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Company stated it has 4,017 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 3,783 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 29,332 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 34 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 26,972 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 54,340 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.71 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 20,579 shares to 74,521 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 88,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $417.67 million for 35.42 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Indiana Tru And Mngmt holds 9,320 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 4,500 shares. Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,435 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,147 shares. Com Tx reported 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 2,330 shares in its portfolio. 7,231 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom. Waddell Reed Inc owns 1.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7.61 million shares. Horizon Invests Ltd holds 42,256 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited reported 195,561 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 52,856 shares stake. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 6,854 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management has 4% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

