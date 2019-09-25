Holowesko Partners LTD Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased by $5.38 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stake by $344,250 as Stock Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 4.06M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 138,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.58M, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 7.77M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 580,401 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Canal Insur holds 3.28% or 220,000 shares. Mufg Americas owns 427,799 shares. Tru Investment Advisors invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Ltd holds 156,066 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,409 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iowa Natl Bank reported 54,536 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 5,691 shares. State Street stated it has 68.86M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 7,138 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated holds 65,084 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 53,293 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,660 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 262,249 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 12.09M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Lc owns 20,399 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,401 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 100 shares stake. Violich Mgmt reported 30,540 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,861 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 4,501 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.17 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.43M shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 107 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.