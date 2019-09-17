Holowesko Partners LTD Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Upped as Shares Declined; America First Investment Advisors Raised Holding in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) as Stock Value Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 517,605 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 673,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.90M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 3.76M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 04/05/2018 – New Qualcomm Venture Will Compete With China’s Spreadtrum, Owned By Tsinghua Unigroup

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,865 shares to 221,864 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

