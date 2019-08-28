Holowesko Partners LTD Holding in Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (ORCL) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 19,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 32,892 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 13,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 13.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.65 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 36,866 shares to 11,573 shares, valued at $149,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,141 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $49.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).