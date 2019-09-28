Holowesko Partners LTD Has Upped Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Stock Rose; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.35 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has 46,152 shares. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% or 5,865 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Adage Prns Grp Inc holds 0.38% or 833,042 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 41,074 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Essex owns 12,665 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 111,228 shares. Pension Ser holds 300,567 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Group owns 5,408 shares. Gotham Asset Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Texas Yale, a Florida-based fund reported 9,784 shares. 270,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Willis Counsel holds 35,200 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 25,101 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc holds 1,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 124,114 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 877,987 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.1% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Amer And Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Advisory Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Motco holds 0% or 100 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0.02% or 151,243 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 56,671 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.01% or 850 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 21,850 shares to 72,770 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).