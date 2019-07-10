Holowesko Partners LTD Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.04 Million; Shares Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $33.66 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 511 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 521,231 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 3.33M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 190,261 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 2,839 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.03% or 2,294 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Susquehanna Group Llp owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 575,599 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 6 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co owns 80 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 198 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Lc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Field Main Bancorp, Kentucky-based fund reported 21,331 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,023 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 258,837 shares. Edgestream LP stated it has 31,936 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Lc accumulated 49,378 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 42,346 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Peak Asset Management has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markel Corporation stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Maple Management Inc has 3.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,694 shares. Monroe Retail Bank And Tru Mi reported 9,742 shares stake. Cardinal Cap Mgmt accumulated 101,153 shares. One Cap Management Lc, California-based fund reported 27,509 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).