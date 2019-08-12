Holowesko Partners LTD Has Upped Its Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) as Valuation Rose; Evanson Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $6.99 Million

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 24/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network. via @cnbctech; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.98M are held by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Llc. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 36.54M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Associate Incorporated Ct has invested 1.32% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.02% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Company has 16,395 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.34% or 23.54M shares. Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 250,552 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 89,180 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc owns 30,838 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 17,557 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd invested in 1.05% or 1.17 million shares. Choate owns 3,678 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited invested in 2,402 shares. 19,005 are owned by Steinberg Asset. Par Cap Mgmt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Morgan Stanley reported 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). America First Advsr Lc invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc reported 1,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsrs Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Cap Mgmt has 305,197 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 91,844 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc stated it has 208,786 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Group Inc Lc holds 2.99M shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.66% or 65,171 shares. Baltimore holds 46,727 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.