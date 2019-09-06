Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) by $51.82 Million; Moody’s (MCO) Stake Held by Barr E S & Co

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 13.48M shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219.58. About 756,575 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Deforest, Wi’s Water And Sewer Revenue Bonds And Notes; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Morgan Stanley (senior at A3) And Affiliates, Outlook Remains Stable; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $73 Million Of Subprime Rmbs; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dtcc’s Ratings With Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – THIS IS AFFECTING TURKEY CENTRAL BANK’S CREDIBILITY: MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Three Classes Of Certificates Issued By Dbrr 2011-LC2; 04/04/2018 – ULSTER BANK IRELAND ISSUER RATINGS TO Baa2 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws lnterlink Roads Pty Ltd’s A2 rating; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DURAVANT’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTOR SERVICES- “EXPECT NASPERS TO REDEPLOY CAPITAL INTO NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES”

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,195 shares to 258,539 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,790 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary holds 0.04% or 8,235 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 7,084 shares. 2,689 are held by Pictet & Cie (Europe). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 1.77 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.01% or 1,138 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc owns 1.83M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Atwood & Palmer invested in 2,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Pettee Inc accumulated 1,246 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc has 354 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 490,467 shares. Meritage Group Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 1.05M shares or 4.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Investors accumulated 29.09 million shares. 946 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2.08 million shares. Missouri-based Wedgewood Partners has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atria Invs Limited Liability owns 15,466 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt reported 182,461 shares stake. Bell Comml Bank stated it has 37,841 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak reported 1.62% stake. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 3,779 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Herald Inv Management Limited has 10,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 4,050 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 250 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 6,620 shares stake.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $161.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).