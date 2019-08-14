Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed By $52.79 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; DYNACERT COMMON SHARES CANADA (DYFSF) Shorts Down By 86.21%

DYNACERT INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) had a decrease of 86.21% in short interest. DYFSF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 86.21% from 2,900 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 0 days are for DYNACERT INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)’s short sellers to cover DYFSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.297 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 98.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 507,600 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 6,600 shares with $687,000 value, down from 514,200 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 5.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

DynaCERT Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $85.61 million. The Company’s patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the HydraGen that enhances the engine performance for use in on-road applications with class 6 to 8 engines.

More recent dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DynaCert: Promising To Boost Transportation Business Profit Margins – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2017. Also Investingnews.com published the news titled: “Carbon Emission Reduction Technology Ideal for EU Auto Market | INN – Investing News Network” on February 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Risks Of Small Cap Momentum Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

