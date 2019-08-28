Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stake by $51.82 Million; Market Value Declined; As Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Its Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 88,968 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 59,029 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $132.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.74% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability has 2,327 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Mngmt has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hallmark Capital owns 5,596 shares. Washington Tru Bank stated it has 1.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btim invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.26% or 1.32M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Intl Gp accumulated 556,013 shares. Illinois-based Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hartford Investment Mgmt Co owns 178,566 shares.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Q2 NOI growth driven by base rent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $138,750 activity.