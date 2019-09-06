Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Jd Com (JD) Stake; New South Capital Management Lowered Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Position By $2.95 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 49,000 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.60M shares with $48.32M value, down from 1.65M last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $44.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.37 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 35,967 shares as Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.77 million shares with $146.69 million value, down from 1.81 million last quarter. Msc Industrial Direct Co now has $3.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 36,083 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 11% – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When the Trade War Ends, JD Stock Has a Clear Shot at $50 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JD Stock Is in a Holding Pattern for Now, but It Wonâ€™t Last Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.53 million for 64.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 10.97% above currents $31.09 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc reported 12,728 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 853,323 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 58,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,985 are owned by Logan Cap Mngmt. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 11,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Management holds 21,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 15,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.28% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Van Eck Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 97 shares. 456,025 are owned by Fiduciary Wi. Axa, a France-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co stated it has 9,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd has 0.05% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSM) 25% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.60% above currents $69.58 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $86 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 13.92 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) stake by 82,129 shares to 484,059 valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Siriusxm Group stake by 56,675 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp was raised too.