Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $8.81 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Littelfuse (LFUS) Holding by $502,138; Stock Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43M, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.47. About 2.08 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 37,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $188.92. About 299,776 shares traded or 81.27% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 68.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 61,250 shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. The insider GRILLO ANTHONY bought $11,792. $105,485 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares to 124,048 shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,230 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

