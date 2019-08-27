Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lowered Baidu (BIDU) Stake; Shorts at Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Raised By 106.36%

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 23.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 178,500 shares with $29.43 million value, down from 232,200 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $36.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.69. About 1.62M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) had an increase of 106.36% in short interest. PKD’s SI was 35,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 106.36% from 17,300 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s short sellers to cover PKD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 8,230 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 94.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD); 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $239.36 million. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 55.86% above currents $104.69 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 21.