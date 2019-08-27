Holowesko Partners LTD Has Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $7.39 Million; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Sellers Increased By 39.53% Their Shorts

Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) had an increase of 39.53% in short interest. PKBK’s SI was 70,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 39.53% from 50,600 shares previously. With 20,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s short sellers to cover PKBK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 736 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 6.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 154,000 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 2.47 million shares with $119.17 million value, up from 2.31 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $196.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 5.81 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Parke Bancorp, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 160,419 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,561 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 51 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Fmr has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 116,655 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 13,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Cutler Cap Ltd Llc reported 220,865 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1,505 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 25,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.59% or 437,056 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 2,799 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity. 700 shares were bought by PANTILIONE VITO S, worth $16,702 on Monday, July 29.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $227.14 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 166,592 shares to 1.11M valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 909,100 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.71% above currents $44.56 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research.

