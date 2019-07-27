Holowesko Partners LTD Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $15.68 Million; Paloma Partners Management Company Maintains Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 132.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 12,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, up from 9,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 331,878 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,096 shares to 2,004 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 5,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 100,843 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 15,265 shares. Blackrock owns 11.03 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co reported 58,242 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 599,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 90,854 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Kbc Nv accumulated 28,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 58,008 shares. Moreover, Moody State Bank Division has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 209 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 23,316 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Communication has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 21,621 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 9,694 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chesapeake Lodging Trust. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Park Hotels to buy Chesapeake Lodging for $2.7B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: United and Cintas Beat on EPS, Revenue – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Hold Off on Qualcomm, as Correction Is in Forecast – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Lc accumulated 15,466 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York holds 0.09% or 55,570 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc reported 13,125 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 47,180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,279 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 101,120 shares. Paradigm Ltd Liability Co holds 3.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 146,191 shares. 7,200 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 11,600 shares. 121,474 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fosun Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 22,300 shares. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 32,451 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 13,053 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,057 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.52% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio.