Holowesko Partners LTD Has Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (RCDTF) Shorts Down By 10.8%

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 0.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 11,700 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.99 million shares with $161.13 million value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $297.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 1.33M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 21.10% above currents $70.19 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.