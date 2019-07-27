Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Holding; Shorts at Arcimoto (FUV) Raised By 5.26%

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. FUV’s SI was 226,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 214,800 shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 0 days are for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)’s short sellers to cover FUV’s short positions. The SI to Arcimoto Inc’s float is 3.12%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 8,805 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has risen 17.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) stake by 44.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.14 million shares with $64.96 million value, down from 2.05M last quarter. Qualcomm Inc (Put) now has $91.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company has market cap of $51.98 million. The firm was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. It currently has negative earnings.

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 11,700 shares to 1.99 million valued at $161.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 900 shares and now owns 61,250 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.