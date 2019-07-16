Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake; Duke Energy (DUK)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 450 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 376 sold and decreased stakes in Duke Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 425.27 million shares, down from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duke Energy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 332 Increased: 340 New Position: 110.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation for 347,788 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 129,339 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 4.9% invested in the company for 66,300 shares. The South Carolina-based Canal Insurance Co has invested 4.59% in the stock. Stralem & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 77,395 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 775,338 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.



Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.36 million for 21.98 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.