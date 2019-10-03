Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $20.18 Million; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Valuation Rose, Nli International Has Lifted Its Position by $885,040

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 172,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 178,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $104.44. About 1.02M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,690 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 10,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $221.77. About 846,658 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 21.94 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 673,800 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $137.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 138,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JD.com Stock Is Sitting Near a Breakout – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Iâ€™m Staying Away From Baidu Shares – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is the Chinese Government Tightening Its Grip on Alibaba? – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At This Price, IQ Stock Is a Better, Bolder Bet Than Netflix – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.