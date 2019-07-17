Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position as Share Value Declined; As Pioneer Natural (PXD) Valuation Rose, Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.27 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 557,586 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 205,144 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,121 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 11,195 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 1,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,080 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Hartford Mgmt Co has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dsam (London) Limited has 1.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 50,000 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 143,049 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,755 shares. 121,634 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Us Inc. Mirae Asset Company Ltd accumulated 4,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Renaissance Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 311,001 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 4,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 82,000 shares to 130,500 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74M for 14.86 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 61,250 shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).