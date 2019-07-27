Holowesko Partners LTD Cut Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $113.41 Million; Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position by $412,620 as Stock Rose

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 922,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 927,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 4.98 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.49 million for 3.28 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.03% or 298,616 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 60,462 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company reported 58,900 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 41,969 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 91,045 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 0.06% or 13,484 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 380,745 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Corecommodity Management Ltd reported 1.3% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). California-based Lpl Financial Limited has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cordasco Net invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited, Australia-based fund reported 3.69 million shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $119.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.