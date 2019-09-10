Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $645,000; Fiduciary Management Position in Viasat (VSAT) Has Decreased by $710,325

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 9,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.91M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 137,847 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 1.81 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: ViaSat (VSAT) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat, ReadyNet Demonstrate High-Speed Satellite Internet across Jamaica, Bringing Connectivity to Communities and Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09M shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $454.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 5,853 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,938 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 6.67M shares. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 20,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.02% or 5.40 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 7,400 shares. The Tennessee-based New South Capital Mgmt has invested 3.75% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 31,151 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has 5,841 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 34,430 shares. Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 103,224 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 772 shares. Sol Capital Management owns 28,331 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment holds 13,269 shares. 12,105 are owned by Patten Patten Tn. Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 5,500 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,474 shares. Huber Management reported 56,125 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt reported 9,125 shares stake. 2,650 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Towercrest Capital Mgmt invested in 164,405 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Limited holds 5,926 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.