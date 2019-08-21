Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Is At $49.95 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Lowered By 26.09%

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) formed wedge up with $54.45 target or 9.00% above today’s $49.95 share price. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has $13.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) had a decrease of 26.09% in short interest. EMCF’s SI was 1,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.09% from 2,300 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s short sellers to cover EMCF’s short positions. It closed at $34.4 lastly. It is down 6.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCF News: 23/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP EMCF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.60; 23/04/2018 DJ Emclaire Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCF); 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP: PACT TO BUY COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORP,; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Agreement To Acquire Community First Bancorp, Inc; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EMCLAIRE’S EPS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF COMBINED OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial: Transaction Should Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Emclaire Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 25/05/2018 – Transaction Is Expected to Be Accretive to Emclaire’s Earnings Per Shr in the First Full Yr of Combined Ops

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial services and products to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $92.84 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,810 activity. 314 shares valued at $9,954 were bought by McCarrier Deanna K on Thursday, May 23. $3,150 worth of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) shares were bought by CROOKS JAMES M. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $3,135 was made by Bauer Milissa S on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Emclaire Financial Corp shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 173,043 shares or 3.10% more from 167,846 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.03% in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF). Citigroup invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Country Tru Bank stated it has 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 300 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 1 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 431 shares. Banc Funds Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 117,207 shares. 15,034 were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability holds 2,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,359 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 501 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc stated it has 0% in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF).

