Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) EPS Estimated At $0.61; j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. See j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 105.0000

14/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy

14/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84 New Target: $86 Maintain

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. HOLX’s profit would be $164.53 million giving it 19.57 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Hologic, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 412,655 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.88 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Hikari Pwr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 6,850 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 21,854 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability owns 4,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 1,808 shares. 2,080 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Axa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.11% stake. Whittier Tru Com invested in 231 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 20,158 shares. 11,965 are owned by Campbell And Communications Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 37,969 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 87,770 were accumulated by S&T State Bank Pa. Orrstown invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 818,884 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 14,710 shares. Whittier Trust Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability has 1.61% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 576,298 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Arizona State Retirement has 33,259 shares. D E Shaw Commerce Incorporated accumulated 204,344 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 39,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 11 shares.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 30.94 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 18,765 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role