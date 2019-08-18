Hologic Inc. (HOLX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Contrasting side by side

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 47 4.07 N/A -0.11 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 525 14.13 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

Hologic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuitive Surgical Inc. are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Intuitive Surgical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hologic Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$50 is Hologic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -0.89%. Intuitive Surgical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $605.83 consensus target price and a 22.28% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intuitive Surgical Inc. appears more favorable than Hologic Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Hologic Inc. shares and 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares. Hologic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year Hologic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.