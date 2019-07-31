Hologic Inc. (HOLX) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Comparing side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 46 4.20 N/A -0.11 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 102 2.51 N/A 3.21 30.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hologic Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Hologic Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Hologic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hologic Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$52 is Hologic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.97%. Competitively the consensus target price of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is $94.67, which is potential -12.22% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Hologic Inc. appears more favorable than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hologic Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 86%. Hologic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. -1.82% -4.57% -0.02% 7.44% 17.21% 9.22% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -1.68% -7.22% -5.37% 0.81% 9.93% 10.6%

For the past year Hologic Inc. has weaker performance than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Hologic Inc.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.