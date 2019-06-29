Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; First Eagle Investment Management Raised Ball (BLL) Holding By $65.61 Million

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. HOLX’s profit would be $163.51 million giving it 19.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Hologic, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 2.09 million shares traded or 38.52% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 32579.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 1.15 million shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 13.24%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 1.15M shares with $66.80M value, up from 3,533 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $23.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 10.22M shares traded or 353.87% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Versum Matls Inc stake by 528,759 shares to 589,475 valued at $29.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 31,938 shares and now owns 22.17 million shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7100 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. UBS downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Monday, January 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $52 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York has 50,099 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc invested in 0.12% or 89,917 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 554,650 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company reported 104,018 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,792 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Davenport Com Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 10,555 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 3.01M shares. Mrj Cap holds 3.85% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 111,024 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 6,457 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System has 107,961 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 17,117 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 142,860 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. 91,701 shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A, worth $5.06 million on Wednesday, February 13. $371,886 worth of stock was sold by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hologic had 6 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 4 to “Market Perform”. Needham maintained the shares of HOLX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) rating on Wednesday, January 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $39 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 438,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Northern owns 3.28 million shares. Curbstone Fincl holds 21,646 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 31,051 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 77,057 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd owns 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 11,665 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 207,370 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 137,033 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 83,341 shares. Qs Lc reported 10,495 shares. Cibc Corp reported 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Hologic (HOLX) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hologic (HOLX) Inks Deal to Acquire SuperSonic Imagine – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hologic (HOLX) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HOLX or EW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.