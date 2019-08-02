Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Cut Position as Market Value Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Has Upped Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Holding by $304,674

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 95.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 598,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 623,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 525,288 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 17,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 209,557 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 191,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 438,520 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

